Simone Biles qualifies for Tokyo Games

Washington: Simone Biles won the US women’s all-around gold at the US Olympic Gymnastics Trials in St Louis on Sunday, punching her ticket to the Tokyo Games.

The 24-year-old Biles won the all-around with 118.098 points, finishing 2.66 points ahead of Suni Lee, who ended with 115.832 points. Lee will be making her Olympic debut. They both earned automatic nominations for the Tokyo team. Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum, as well as Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner, are also on the US squad.

Biles is the only one of the six US gymnasts with Olympic experience who will be competing in Tokyo. The women’s team is aiming for its third gold medal in a row, while Biles will attempt to win back-to-back all-around crowns, the fifth in a row for a US gymnast.