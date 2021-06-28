Sister-in-law, nephew held after ex-BJP corporator stabbed to death

Bengaluru: Days after arresting five individuals suspected of brutally murdering former BJP Corporator Rekha, Bengaluru West police detained Rekha’s sister-in-law and nephew, Mala and Arul, bringing the total number of accused arrested to seven.

The names of the sisters-in-law and her son were added to the suspect list after one of the accused revealed how the two were in continuous contact with the accused and were major conspirators.

More arrests are expected in the following days, according to West DCP.

Rekha Kadiresh, a BJP politician and ex-corporator, was stabbed to death outside her home in Cottonpet while overseeing COVID relief items. She was taken to a neighboring hospital, where she died.

The incident is alleged to have been motivated by personal rivalry. According to sources, Mala, who is a rowdy sheeter, wanted her daughter-in-law to run for corporator in the next elections, but Rekha proved to be an impediment. Mala and her son Arul devised a plot to eliminate her.

Rekha’s spouse Kadiresh has also hacked to death three years ago by a rival gang.