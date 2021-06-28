Skoda launches new SUV ‘Kushaq’ in India: Know features and price

Mumbai: Skoda launched its latest SUV Kushaq in India on Monday. The mid-size SUV that was developed specifically for the Indian market was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The delivery will begin from July 10.

The new SUV comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission options. There is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 7-speed DSG transmission. It will be made available in three variants – Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda provides five colour options for the customers- Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel and Tornado Red.

The SUV features LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, fog lights, contrast coloured skid plates, silver roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, rear washer and wiper. It is also equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. On the safety side, the SUV has six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, multi-collision brake assist, traction control, hill-hold control, ESC, and TPMS.

The price of the SUV starts at Rs.10.49 lakh for the base model and the top-end model will be available at Rs.17.59 lakh.