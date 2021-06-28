Twitter shows Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh excluded from India

NEW DELHI: Amid a standoff with the Indian government over the implementation of new IT rules, Twitter is misrepresenting India by showing Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries.

The glaring distortion appears on the Twitter website’s career section under ‘Tweep Life’. This is the second time Twitter has erroneously portrayed India’s map.

The US digital giant has been in a legal tussle with the Indian government over social media rules.

The government has criticized Twitter for intentional defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules, which has led to the microblogging platform losing its legal shield as a mediator in India, and becoming responsible for users posting any unlawful content.