Union government extends tenure of Attorney General KK Venugopal

New Delhi: The Union government on Monday extended the tenure of KK Venugopal as the Attorney General (AG) for one year till June 30, 2022. Last year also his tenure was extended by one year. Venugopal was appointed as the 15th Attorney General of India in July 2017 after his predecessor Mukul Rohatgi had resigned.

Venugopal, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan was once appointed as Additional Solicitor General during Morarji Desai’s Government in the 1970s.

The post of the Attorney General for India is a constitutional institution. AG is appointed by the President under Article 76 of the Constitution. As per this Article, a person who is qualified to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court can be the Attorney General for India.