2,000-year-old human bones found at construction site in US

Indiana: Unearthed bones at a construction site in south-central Indiana are thought to be thousands of years old, said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

According to the reports, the human remains were discovered in May by construction workers digging at the site of a new Bartholomew County court facility in Columbus. The bones belong to an adult male, an adolescent, and an infant were studied by archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis and found to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.

The bones are considered to be those of Adena culture Native Americans who lived in the Ohio River Valley as early as 1000 B.C.

The human bones were discovered six feet underground, mixed together with animal bones. A separate settlement, about two feet below the surface, was also discovered, including glass, nails, and other artifacts dating from the late 1800s or early 1900s. Reportedly, the bones will be given over to Native American tribes for reburial when archaeologists complete their research.

The county building is still scheduled to open in April 2022, but a monitor will be on-site to oversee future work and ensure that any further human remains uncovered are properly handled.