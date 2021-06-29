Authorities find 2-year-old abandoned near migrant truck in Mexico

Mexico: Mexican police found a 2-year-old boy alone beside an overloaded vehicle carrying more than 100 migrants in stifling conditions on Monday, said the national immigration institute.

A slightly blurred image issued in a statement from the institution shows the kid standing alone, surrounded by a handful of packed foods, half-empty water bottles, clothing from other migrants, and black garbage bags scattered on the ground.

The child looked to be holding his face in his hands in the photograph. Another photograph obtained later appeared to show him clothed and in the custody of state officials.

Majority of the travellers fled before the police arrived, and eight American adults who stayed, said that the migrants had asked the driver to stop after many fell due to dehydration and lack of oxygen, as per the statement from the institution.

‘None of the adults said that they were a family member of the minor,’ the statement said, adding that the authorities were in contact with the Guatemalan consulate since the kid may be from that country.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, thousands of Central American children have crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents this year.

Earlier, US Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol station along the US-Mexico border, where she advocated a focus on children and sensible migration solutions.