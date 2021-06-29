Bannerghatta zoo, animal safari park reopens on July

Bengaluru: After being closed for about 90 days due to the second wave of COVID-19, the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) including the zoo and animal safari is ready to reopen on Thursday, July 1. The BBP has revised its standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the state Health Department, which will be strictly followed in order to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Even though most of the protocols in place prior to the park’s closure on April 28 will remain in place, BBP Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh said that specific additions have been made due to the intensity of the second wave. ‘Air-conditioned buses have not been approved by the health department. Apart from that, restaurants are expected to sell only packaged food so that people don’t have to sit and eat,’ she told the media.

Approximately 8,000 visitors per day are estimated to visit the zoo each day. ‘The safari will have fewer visitors compared to the zoo and overcrowding will not be allowed. We will be marking each family as a group and mingling are prohibited to follow social distancing. We are prepared to welcome the visitors with all measures in place and no apprehension considering that we had a successful run post the first lockdown in 2020. More than five lakh people visited safely and we generated a revenue of 13.4 crore,’ Singh said.

The park is spread over 732 hectares and home to more than 2,300 animals of 102 species in the zoo, safari, butterfly park, and an animal rescue center. ‘This is a good opportunity for people in the city to get some breathing space in terms of physical, mental and social health. However, it is important to remember that safety measures should be taken by both sides,’ she added.

Furthermore, BBP announced on Monday, June 28, that the Central Zoo Authority of India had selected the park to host the 16th week of the Aazadi Ka Amrith Mahotsav, a program to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence. Under a drive titled ‘Conservation to Co-existence: The People Connect’, the program will give prominence to 75 zoos and 75 species over 75 weeks. From June 28 to July 4, the BBP will spread awareness about the Malabar Banded Swallowtail, which is a Schedule 1 protected species endemic to the Western Ghats.

‘Butterflies play an important role in conserving and maintaining a balance in the ecosystem. Hence in this week-long program, we invite everyone to join hands with Bannerghatta Biological Park to learn about these winged jewels and ways we can conserve them,’ said the director in an official video. An online webinar will be held to discuss the importance of the species as part of the program. Additionally, there will be online competitions in quizzes, drawing, craft, photography and elocution.