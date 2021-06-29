Indian archer reclaims world no.1 ranking

Deepika Kumari, a star Indian archer, reclaimed the top spot in the world rankings on Monday after winning a hat-trick of gold medals in the World Cup Stage 3 here. ‘This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday,’ World Archery had tweeted on its official handle after Deepika’s gold rush.Deepika first combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari to notch up the women’s recurve team gold with a comfortable win over Mexico.

She then paired up with husband Atanu Das and the couple came back from a 0-2 deficit to down the Netherland’s Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 for the gold medal. The Ranchi archer then blanked 17th ranked Russian Elena Osipova 6-0 to cap a perfect three out of three in the recurve women’s section, her fourth individual World Cup gold medal. ‘This is the first time I’ve won all three medals in a World Cup. I’m really happy but at the same time, I’ve to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up,’ Deepika had told

Overall, she has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cup