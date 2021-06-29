ISSF World Cup: India wins gold

Osijek: In shooting, India’s woman shooter, Rahi Sarnobat won the gold medal in the women’s 25 meters pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held at Osijek, Croatia. This is the first gold medal for the country in the event. Another Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished seventh in the eight-competitor final. French shooter Mathilde Lamolle win silver while Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina bagged bronze.

‘This gives me the assurance that I am on the right track and I have to keep working on this up till the Olympics,’ Rahi said. She shot 39 out of 50 to win the gold for India. Earlier in the preliminary round, Rahi had shot 591 out of 600.

Also Read: Getting ready for meditation: What should you do? Know these things…

In the women’s 50m 3-position rifle event, India’s Tejaswin Sawant shot 1168 out of 1200 in the qualifying round. Tejaswin shot 390 out of 400 in the kneeling position and scored 397 in prone and 381 in standing position for an aggregate total of 1168. The other Indian shooter, Anjum Moudgil, shot 1162.