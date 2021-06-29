Karan Johar to make C Sankaran Nair’s biopic on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to his social media handle to make an announcement about his upcoming production. The film will be based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, who fought the British Raj in order to unleash the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The forthcoming film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will be based on Pushpa Palat and Raghu Palat’s book, The Case That Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Sharing the news, on Instagram, Karan Johar wrote: ‘Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens.’

The cast is still being kept under wraps.

For the unversed, C. Sankaran Nair was the former President of the Indian National Congress and a member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. As the lone Indian delegate, he resigned from the Viceroy’s Executive Council in protest against the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He died on April 24, 1934.