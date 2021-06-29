’ Kerala government treats investors as traitors’: Kitex group withdraws from Rs. 3,500 crore project

Kochi: One of the biggest industrial groups in Kerala, Kitex has announced on Tuesday that it is withdrawing from Rs. 3500 crore investment project due to harassment by the state government and its officials. Sabu Jacob, chairman of Kitex Group has announced that the group will withdraw from the project signed during the ‘Ascend Global Investors Meet’ organized by the state government in Kochi in January 2020. He alleged that in the last month, 11 teams of officers from various government departments have raided the company and prevented workers from doing their job and harassed them.

‘We have already acquired 30 acres of land for the apparel park at Kizhakkambalam in Kochi. The project report has also been completed and the project would have provided jobs for 20,000 people. The three industrial parks were envisaged to promote start-ups providing all infrastructural facilities. Each of these parks would have created 5,000 job opportunities. The decision to scrap the project has been taken as I am fed up with the continuous harassment at the hands of the authorities. Whoever invests in Kerala will lose peace of mind and will be driven to suicide,’ said Sabu M Jacob, chairman and managing director of Kitex group in a statement.

‘While our neighbouring states give a red carpet welcome to investors, the Kerala government treats them as traitors. They are branded as bourgeoisie, exploiters, encroachers, capitalists and criminals and humiliated in public,’ added he.