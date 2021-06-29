‘Obscene and immoral content’ : Tiktok banned in Pakistan

The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has once again banned Tiktok, a popular video-sharing application. ‘Immoral and obscene content’ has caused the app to be blocked third time in the Islamic Republic.

On April 1 this year, Pakistan lifted its second ban on TikTok. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was ordered to ban the app until the next hearing on July 8. The judgment came in response to a petition brought by a citizen claiming that TikTok propagated ‘immorality and obscenity in the country’.

TikTok is promoting crime, according to Ali Zeb, a resident of Pakpattan in Punjab province; people are using drugs and weapons and uploading videos, while using TikTok in educational institutions leads to a bad environment for students. According to the petitioner, individuals are likewise posting videos of suicide attempts to get views on TikTok, while the content on the app is prohibited by Pakistani law.

Pakistan’s history of TikTok bans

TikTok was first blocked by Pakistan on October 9, 2020 for its ‘obscene and immoral’ content. However, the ban was lifted after 10 days. In the second instance, on March 11, 2021, a court had ordered the app to be blocked in the country due to claims that its content was obscene. Contents like nudity, blasphemy, and obscenities are defined as ‘immoral’ by the Pak government.