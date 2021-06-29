One mega starrer- four stunt directors

New Delhi: The upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film Pathan is an action thriller that’s sure to be slick. While videos from Dubai showing SRK fighting atop his car have gone viral, a new report states that producer Aditya Chopra has gone all out. According to a media report, Aditya Chopra has roped in four action directors to shoot various high-octane stunt series starring SRK, John Abraham and others.

Details about all four action directors have not yet been revealed, but it was revealed that South African stunt artist Craig MacRae has begun work on the film. As per a trade source, ‘Craig, who runs the stunt company, Titan Stunts with Katja Hopkins, and his four-member team landed in the city on June 8. After quarantining at a Juhu hotel, the team joined Shah Rukh and John Abraham this week.’

In addition, ‘The actors kicked off the latest schedule with confrontation scenes and will film major fight sequences early next month. Craig is a highly skilled martial artiste too, and has designed sequences for Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Bloodshot (2020) and War (2019).’

The purpose of picking four stunt directors was to create a variety of action styles in the film. ‘The idea behind having different experts is to have breathtaking stunts in the movie, ranging from martial arts to hand-to-hand combat and chase sequences. Adi and Maneesh intend to conduct a schedule in Europe sometime between July and August, but the plan depends on the travel restrictions in the countries at the time. So, they are torn between two possibilities — either fly down the chosen stunt coordinators to India and shoot the sequences, or have them join the cast abroad,’ the source added.

In the meantime, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia will soon be joining the cast.