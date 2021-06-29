Rajinikanth’s health updates – Vairamuthu tweets good news

After experiencing health difficulties while filming his upcoming Annaatthe, superstar Rajinikanth had left for a medical check-up to the United States. Lyricist Vairamuthu recently took to his Twitter handle to share the legendary actor’s health updates and well-being.

The lyricist said that Rajinikanth sounded ‘confident and healthy’ on the phone call. He also stated that this health update is dedicated to all of the actor’s die-hard admirers who prayed for his well-being.

Vairamuthu’s tweet is translated as ‘Rajini called from the US. He said that his health check-up went well. I was happy to hear that. I could sense his good health and confidence in his voice. I am putting out this tweet for his fans.’

Rajinikanth was hospitalized towards the end of last year for high blood pressure, hypertension, and fatigue. This was after the completion of a schedule for his film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. The actor underwent kidney transplant surgery at the Mayo Clinic in the US in 2016.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rajinikanth is yet to sign a new project and has been hearing screenplays from a few filmmakers. Annaatthe’s creators are planning a Diwali release. Siva is directing the film, which stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena, and Kushboo Sundar, among others.