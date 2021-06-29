Sputnik V found effective against Covid-19 in UAE

Moscow: On Tuesday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that the efficacy of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was confirmed at 97.8 percent among over 81,000 people.

The RDIF said in a statement that UAE’s Ministry of Health confirmed the safety and high efficacy during the vaccination campaign. ‘Efficacy among more than 81,000 subjects who had received both components of Sputnik V was 97.8 percent. The analysis is based on the data collected by June 8, 2021,’ said the RDIF.

In addition, the Russian Covid vaccine is fully effective against serious infections and there are no adverse side effects associated with vaccination.

As part of the emergency use authorization process, Sputnik V was registered in the UAE in January 2021.

‘Sputnik V complies with the highest healthcare standards while demonstrating safety and efficacy during the vaccination in UAE. Sputnik V is one of the best COVID vaccines in the world as confirmed by data from Argentina, Serbia, San-Marino, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and other countries. Administering the Russian vaccine helps create durable immunity among the population and provides for life,’ said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO.

Globally, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries with a population of more than 3.5 billion people. Data collected by regulators of a number of countries during vaccination of their population, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and others, indicates that Sputnik V is among the safest and most effective vaccines to protect against Coronavirus.

As stated earlier, Sputnik V is based on a platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism across both shots.