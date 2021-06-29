Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended low in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex settled 186 points lower at 52,550. NSE Nifty ended at 15,748, lower by 66 points.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,658 shares ended higher while 1,577 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Divis Labs, Dr reddy’s Labs, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Sun Pharma. The top losers in the market were Indian Oil, ONGC, Hindalco, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra bank, tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Life, Grasim Industries, Eicher Motors and JSW Steel.