Uber allows staff to work remotely up to half their time, sources say

New Delhi: As part of Uber Technologies Inc’s revamped return-to-office initiative, the transport app company will allow employees to work half their hours from anywhere they like, a person familiar with the matter said.

One of the most flexible policies yet offered by a big U.S. tech company as the Covid-19 pandemic eases, Uber plans to require office workers to spend at least 50% of their time in offices. However, unlike many other companies, the policy does not require employees to be in the office at least three days per week, the source said. Instead, workers can show up five days one week and none the next.

This is a change from April when Uber announced that from September “employees can work from home up to two days a week, but with a clear expectation that they also come into the office three days a week.”

Working remotely means employees can be wherever they want, including at home, on vacation or even in exotic destinations. According to the source, they will be encouraged to work away from home for four weeks a year. On Tuesday, the company is also expected to announce it will allow more employees to work remotely.

The plan was first reported by the online news outlet Insider on Monday.