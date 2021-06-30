A girl buys a smartphone for online classes; selling 12 mangoes

Jamshedpur: Tulsi Kumari, an 11-year-old mango vendor from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, recently achieved her dream of purchasing a new smartphone so that she can attend online classes by selling a dozen mangoes for Rs. 10,000 each.

The miracle came after a Mumbai-based businessman, named Ameya Hete, learned of Tulsi’s struggles and decided to further her determination to study by purchasing 12 mangoes at Rs. 10,000 each.

In an interview with the media, Tulsi Kumar explained that her family’s financial situation deteriorated as a result of the lockdown. Since her parents were unable to purchase a smartphone, she could not attend the online classes.

‘I wanted to buy a smartphone but whatever we earned from selling mangoes went into buying ration for the family. Then a ‘Sir’ bought 12 mangoes from me for Rs. 10,000 each. He also bought me a phone,’ said Tulsi.

Padmini Devi, Tulsi’s mother, recounted the incident, saying that her daughter, a class 5 student, wanted a smartphone to continue her education online. ‘She was adamant about buying the smartphone and started selling mangoes on the roadside during the lockdown. When a man from Mumbai came to know about her, he sent her money so that she can achieve her dream of studying and becoming something in life,’ said Devi.

Tulsi’s mother also expressed her gratitude for Mr. Hete’s support of her daughter’s academic career. ‘We are grateful to him. He bought a mango for Rs. 10,000 and bought 12 mangoes. They bought her a new smartphone and study material from that money,’ she said.

Mr. Hete says he got to know about Tulsi from a social media post made by a journalist and decided to help her. ‘When I heard about her story, it touched my heart. Though there are innumerous children whose struggle with poverty is affecting their education. But what impressed me about Tulsi is her spirit to not give up on the circumstances and make efforts for her dreams,’ said the businessman.