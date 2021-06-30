And now Milk boils over

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federations stated on Wednesday that Amul milk will be Rs 2 per litre more expensive across the country from July 1.

The price increase will apply to all Amul milk brands, including Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and T-special, as well as cow and buffalo milk. According to authorities, the price is being raised after a roughly one-year and seven-month hiatus. As per the firm, the price hike is due to an increase in production costs.

Following the price increase, Amul Gold will cost Rs 29 for 500 ml, Amul Tara will cost Rs 23 for 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost Rs 26 for 500 ml. The Rs 2 per litre rise corresponds to a 4% increase in MRP, which is significantly lower than the average food inflation, stated GCIMMF.

Because of rising input costs, the prices of several key FMCG items, including milk, have risen. As a result of increasing inflation, prices for items such as edible oil, detergent, tea, and even packaged food grains have risen. Meanwhile, transportation costs have also risen as a result of historically high fuel prices.

GCIMMF further stated, ‘Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg which is more than 6 percent over the previous year. Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production.’