At times I didn’t know if I would wake up the next day: Aniruddh Dave on 55 days of hospitalisation

Television actor Aniruddh Dave was hospitalized for 55 days in April after contracting COVID-19. The actor’s oxygen levels had dropped and was battling for his life in the intensive care unit. Aniruddh eventually won his struggle against the virulent illness and was discharged on June 25.

In a recent interview, Aniruddh Dave has opened up about his struggle with COVID-19. The actor recounted his 55-day hospitalization and said that staying positive was very difficult during those times. He said, ‘My condition was getting worse and the hospital authorities called my wife Shubhi to see me. When she came I was not able to recognize her. My body and mind had given up. I was not sure whether I will open my eyes the next day. For 45 days I was on oxygen.’

He continued, ‘Seeing patients in pain, especially severe instances with different illnesses, and hearing them cry in agony was difficult, to say the least. Himmat rakhna mushkil tha. It was a difficult period, and one couldn’t block them out because everyone was in the same room in the ICU. The hustle-bustle of the hospital and witnessing emergency situations being handled was something I’ll never forget after I was moved to a private room. It was difficult to maintain a cheerful attitude.’

Furthermore, Aniruddh Dave acknowledges that the support of his family, physicians, nursing staff, and friends in the entertainment industry was extremely beneficial. ‘They aided me in maintaining my strength and good energy. I wouldn’t be able to communicate with people since I was wearing an oxygen mask, so I’d use sign language through video conversations or type a little. Even now, talking about it all makes me so emotional,’ he said.