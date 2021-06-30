Breaking: ‘Gone too soon’ filmmaker Onir posts about Mandira Bedi’s husband

Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, had passed away today morning. Filmmaker Onir confirmed the news on social media and wrote, ‘Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.’

Actor Rohit Roy told, ‘Raj passed away this morning, around 4.30 am, he had a heart attack. He was at home, by the time the family could get any medical help, Raj had gone.’ Later, Rohit posted an emotional note bidding goodbye to Raj Kaushal. ‘And just like that, he’s gone, even without saying goodbye. Too numb with grief and shock to react. This is not fair, just not fair,’ he wrote.

The writer-director-producer helmed three films in his career – Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo and Anthony Kaun Hai. He began his professional career as a copywriter. He began his cinematic career aiding Mukul Anand on films like as Subhash Ghai’s Trimurti. In 1998, he founded his own advertising production firm and has since directed over 800 advertisements.