India Reports 45,951 New COVID-19 Cases, 817 Deaths

According to data released on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, India’s total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 3,03,62,848 with 45,951 new infections reported every day, while recoveries have surpassed 2.94 crores. The death count increased to 3,98,454 with 817 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, India’s Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US’ National Institute of Health has said.

The NIH said results of two studies of blood serum from people who had received Covaxin suggest that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralise the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2, first identified in the UK and India, respectively.