Namma Metro to extend train timings from July 1

Bengaluru: Namma Metro train services will operate from 7 am to 6 pm, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited announced on Wednesday. Commencing from July 1, 2021, the trains will run every five minutes during peak hours and every fifteen minutes during non-peak hours.

Trains will operate only during the weekdays (Monday to Friday) due to curfew on the weekends. Metro trains will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

As of June 21, after the unlock measures took effect, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has been running trains for limited hours from 7 am to 11 am in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. However, from July 1, the trains will be operating for 11 hours from morning to evening.

On April 28, Namma Metro had halted operations, when the state government announced a fortnight-long lockdown.