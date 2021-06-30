Sonakshi Sinha to make Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi

The popular actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her Telugu debut alongside Chiranjeevi in his forthcoming yet-untitled Telugu flick. According to the reports, KS Ravindra would be in charge of the project.

She’s already read the screenplay and is pleased with her character role. Reportedly, she is looking forward to the shoot and will sign the dotted line shortly.

However, the 65-year-old Chiranjeevi will begin work on the aforementioned project next year while awaiting the release of the upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars Ram Charan in a pivotal role.

Sonakshi made her Tamil debut in 2014 with Rajinikanth’s Lingaa, which was a major box office hit. Lingaa was also her first film in South India.

Sonakshi Sinha, who began her career as a fashion designer for indie films, made her acting debut in 2010 with the action-drama film Dabangg, in which she played Rajjo Pandey alongside Salman Khan. Her performance in the aforementioned role earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

On the work front, the actress will soon feature in Bhuj: The Pride of India, a war drama film, opposite Ajay Devgn. Following that, she will reprise her role in Dabangg 3, which will be helmed by Prabhu Deva.