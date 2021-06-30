Standing ovation for Covid-19 vaccine developer at Wimbledon

London: Sarah Gilbert, one of the British scientists behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, was given a standing ovation on Wimbledon’s Centre Court. On Monday, Wimbledon spectators paid tribute to Gilbert before the annual tennis tournament began.

While the crowd praised the efforts of the organizations that have contributed to Britain’s fight against Covid-19, the loudest cheers were reserved for Gilbert and the staff of the National Health Service (NHS).

The announcer of the tournament said that the Royal Box at the Centre Court will be filled with individuals and representatives of organizations who have contributed to the country’s response to the pandemic and who have made the tournament possible.

‘Today they include leaders who have developed the anti-Covid vaccine, NHS,’ said the announcer, according to news agency Reuters, as the audience started applauding.

As people got on their feet, the claps got louder. Gilbert, who was seated in the Royal Box, was seen smiling in a video tweeted by Wimbledon. ‘An opening day on Centre Court with a difference…A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19,’ Wimbledon tweeted.

The narrator went on listing NHS clinical trial leaders, as well as individuals involved in critical care, nursing staff, and community workers. The occasion also honored Captain Sir Tom Moore, who received acclaim with a Covid-19 fundraising campaign before succumbing to the Coronavirus in February.

Grand Slam will also be inviting others who have played a significant role in fighting the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) into the royal box to watch this year’s Championship.