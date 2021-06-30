Veteran actor in ICU due to breathlessness

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness as a ‘precautionary measure’, around two weeks after being discharged.

According to medical sources, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the medical facility yesterday and is doing fine. ‘He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalization, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

The actor had previously been taken to the same hospital on June 6 due to bouts of breathlessness. After being diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a buildup of extra fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, the Bollywood veteran had a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged on June 11.