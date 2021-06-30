Violence in Afghanistan; urged Indians to avoid unnecessary travel

New Delhi: India’s embassy in Afghanistan issued a strong advisory on Tuesday in which the Indian government strongly asked Indians to refrain from all movements other than essential, in response to escalating violence, including against civilians, across the country.

According to the embassy, security conditions in Afghanistan remain ‘dangerous’ in several provinces and that terror groups have intensified attacks against civilians, adding that Indian nationals occupy an especially vulnerable position as they face kidnapping threats as well. It emphasized that traveling outside major cities should be avoided and that any essential movements should be kept discreet as much as possible.

‘The security situation in Afghanistan remains dangerous in several provinces. Terror groups operating in Afghanistan have escalated violent activities and carried out a series of complex attacks in various parts of Afghanistan, including targeting Afghan defence and security forces and Afghan government institutions and even civilians,’ the embassy said.

‘Indian nationals are not exceptions, and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping,’ it said.

Several attacks have taken place in Afghanistan over the last few weeks as the US prepares to withdraw its forces by September 11. The move will bring an end to more than two decades of militarism in the war-torn nation.

‘In recent weeks, targeted attacks are on the rise in various provinces and districts, directed against government establishments and security posts, have seen civilians caught in the middle of the conflict. Incidents of roadside IED (improvised explosive device) blasts and magnetic IEDs used to target vehicles of civilians continue to be reported from many parts of the country,’ the embassy said.

In light of the security threats posed by Afghanistan, the Indian embassy has urged all Indian nationals visiting, staying and working there to exercise utmost caution and vigilance at their workplaces, places of residence and when moving to their places of work.

‘All Indian nationals arriving in Afghanistan are advised to register with the Embassy/Consulates on the website: https://eoi.gov.in/kabul/ or by email to [email protected] Those who are already present but have not registered or not updated their contact details are also requested to do so immediately,’ it said.

All Indian nationals were advised to avoid all types of non-essential movement. ‘Movements, especially during peak commuting hours, should also be avoided. While traveling on roads, maintain distance from possible targets like military convoys, vehicles of government ministries/offices, high ranking officials, law enforcement agencies,’ it said.

In addition, the embassy advised people to avoid crowded markets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public places. ‘Any essential movement may please be kept as discrete as possible. Movements generally should not have a predictable pattern and timing and routes taken should be changed wherever possible to maintain an element of surprise. It is advisable to be in a high state of alertness during essential movements,’ it added.