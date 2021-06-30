Wife murdered in a gruesome act

On Tuesday, police in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, said they were looking for a 30-year-old man who reportedly murdered his 27-year-old wife, put her body in a suitcase, and set it on fire six days ago. The burned body of the woman in a suitcase was discovered in bushes near Sri Venkata Ramana Ruia (SVRR) government general hospital on June 23 by Alipiri police in Tirupati. Police identified the body as that of M Bhuvaneshwari, a resident of Ramasamudram village in Chittoor district, with the help of forensic experts. She worked as a software engineer for an IT firm in Hyderabad, according to police.

Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the mother, her husband M Srikanth Reddy from Badwel in Kadapa district, and their 18-month-old daughter had been residing in Tirupati for the past three months, according to Alipiri circle inspector Devendra Kumar.

According to the authorities, video evidence gathered from CCTV cameras showed Reddy entering the apartment complex with a red suitcase and leaving the unit after a short time, rolling it together with his daughter with one hand.

He was also seen going around the hospital area in a cab, according to CCTV evidence. The cab driver was apprehended by police and confessed to assisting Reddy in disposing the body. ‘A manhunt has been initiated for Srikanth Reddy, who has been missing since the event. We haven’t gotten all the facts regarding him yet,’ Kumar told.

According to preliminary investigations, Reddy, who is also a techie, lost his work during the pandemic, resulting in frequent arguments between the wife and husband. A police inspector speculated that Bhuvaneshwari was killed in a rage after an argument.