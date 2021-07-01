C. Sylendra Babu take charge as Tamil Nadu’s top cop

Chennai: A 1987 batch IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre, C.Sylendra Babu, has been appointed as the state’s next Director General of Police (DGP). The officer took charge at the police headquarters from the incumbent DGP, J.K. Tripathy who has retired from service.

The new DGP stated that his priority will be crime prevention and the maintenance of law and order. He added that the police have been directed to uphold human rights. The officer urged Tamil Nadu cops to always be courteous to the public and warned that harsh measures would be taken against anyone who violated human rights.

Sylendra Babu also praised M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, for giving him the opportunity to lead the state police and stated that petitions submitted by the general public will be dealt with in a timely manner.

The new DGP, who is from the Kanyakumari region, is an enthusiastic runner who has competed in both domestic and international tournaments. He won gold in the 100m sprint in the Asian veteran meet in Bangkok a few years back.