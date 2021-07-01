Chef falls into a giant vessel of soup, dies

Cairo: A chef died after falling into a giant vessel of soup he was making for a wedding reception in Iraq.

The horrifying incident occurred while the 25-year-old chief, father-of-three, Issa Ismail was preparing food for partygoers in the kitchen of a wedding venue in Zakho district, Dohuk governorate of Iraq. Ismail was severely burned when he slipped and fell into the vessel of boiling chicken soup before collapsing on the floor.

He was transported to Dohuk hospital, where he died five days later.

According to a relative of the late chef, Ismail had worked as a cook for eight years. He had served food at weddings, funerals and other special occasions.