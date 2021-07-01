Chess prodigy- Indian-origin American becomes Grandmaster

Abhimanyu Mishra, a 12-year-old Indian-origin boy, earned the youngest-ever Grandmaster in chess on Wednesday. Abhimanyu, who is from New Jersey, beat GM Sergey Karjakin’s record of 12 years and 7 months set in 2002. After crossing the 2500 Elo rating barrier, Abhimanyu, who is 12 years, 4 months, and 25 days old, earned his third GM norm in Budapest. At the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament in Budapest, he achieved the feat.

Karjakin achieved Grandmaster status on August 12, 2002, at the age of 12 years and 7 months. According to a statement from Chess.com, Mishra, who was born on February 5, 2009, won the highest title in chess by defeating 15-year-old Indian GM Leon Luke Mendonca with the black piece.

Over nine rounds, he achieved a performance rating of more than 2600, which is a GM norm. Abhimanyu won his first GM norm in the April Vezerkepzo tournament and his second in the May 2021 First Saturday tournament after staying in Budapest.

Abhimanyu Mishra had already broken India’s R Praggnanandhaa’s record as the youngest international master. Mishra won the championship at the age of 10 years, 9 months, and 20 days in 2019, passing Praggnanandhaa, who had won the IM title at the age of 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days.