‘I can never forgive him for leaving without saying goodbye’: Rohit Roy on Raj Kaushal’s demise

Actor Rohit Roy, in a recent interview, stated that he will ‘never forgive’ filmmaker Raj Kaushal for ‘going away’ without saying goodbye. Raj Kaushal, actress Mandira Bedi’s spouse, died on Wednesday at the age of 49 due to a cardiac arrest.

Speaking about the same, Rohit said, ‘There is no way one can come to terms with Raj’s passing. He was one of the happiest, positive, and vibrant people around. He never had anything negative to say about anyone… nor did anyone have anything negative to say about him. He was the kind of friend anyone would give an arm to have in their life. He stood by people through thick and thin. I will never forgive him for going away without saying goodbye.’

Several celebrities including Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Boman Irani, and R Madhavan, paid homage to Raj on social media.Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal married in 1999. They have two children: Tara and Vir. Raj is well recognized for his work in Anthony Kaun Hai (2006), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999).