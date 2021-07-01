National Doctor’s Day – India’s tribute to the Superheroes

India is commemorating National Doctor’s Day to honour individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping and curing others.

When the entire country is reeling from the fatal effects of Covid-19’s Alpha, Delta and Delta plus versions, today’s relevance is much greater, despite the fact that many physicians in the country have been assaulted and even lost their lives after becoming infected while treating Covid patients.

The inaugural National Doctor’s Day was held on July 1, 1991, to honour Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy’s contributions to the profession of medicine. Apart from being a well-known physician, he was a freedom fighter and has been the former Chief Minister of West Bengal. Currently, this day is observed yearly to honour medical workers.

People have been taking to social media since the morning to express their gratitude to physicians for their unwavering devotion to mankind.

Here’s a post from Mumbai Police, which included a heartfelt text and beautiful creative image, ‘To all the doctors who have gone above and beyond their ‘call of duty’ this past year, thank you! Keep slaying!’ they wrote.

Diary manufacturer, Amul, and the Ministry of Railways, among others, also posted messages to thank physicians.

