Possible date of Eid Al Adha announced

Dubai: The possible date of Eid Al Adha was announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department of the Government of Dubai. As per the authority, Arafat Day is likely to be marked on Monday, July 19. Therefore, Tuesday, July 20 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha. Earlier, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, also predicted that Eid Al Adha will begin on Tuesday, July 20 in the UAE and most of the Islamic countries around the world.

Hence, UAE residents may get a six-day break this month with four-day Eid holidays from Monday, July 19 to Thursday, July 22, followed by a two-day weekend on July 23 and 24. This will be the longest break of the year for the UAE residents in 2021. However, the dates are subject to moon sighting.