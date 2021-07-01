Samajwadi Party Patriarch hospitalised in Gurugram

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital after complaining of restlessness, according to family sources.

A team of doctors is evaluating him and all of his tests are being performed.

This is not the first time the leader has encountered similar difficulties. The 81-year-old was taken to a Lucknow hospital in May 2020, after complaining of acute stomach pain. Then, in October, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalized at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital.

In August, he was temporarily hospitalized due to a urinary tract infection. Doctors stated the illness had damaged his kidneys and that he would need to have frequent check-ups and treatments.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, has been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times. He has also served as India’s defence minister from June 1, 1996 to March 19, 1998.