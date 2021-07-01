UAE launches new PCR Test to detect Delta variant

Dubai: A new PCR test to detect Delta variant of coronavirus has been launched in UAE by European diagnostic services firm, Unilabs. ‘With the Delta variant spreading fast, and well on its way to becoming the dominant strain of Covid-19 in many parts of Europe, we put our teams to work and came up with a test that can reliably identify this variant,’ said Timoteo Guimarães of Unilabs.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE, the Delta variant accounted for a third of all new Covid-19 infections in the country.

Also Read: ‘Dubai Summer Surprises’: Etisalat launches special offers

Unilabs has earlier signed an agreement to incorporate Unilabs worldwide Covid-19 testing network into IATA Travel Pass, the travel app of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).