Abu Dhabi issues updated ‘Green List’ of destinations

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated ‘Green List’ of destinations.

The passengers arriving from these countries will be exempted from mandatory quarantine after arriving in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport.

DCT Abu Dhabi regularly updates the list after considering the Covid-19 situations. The list only applies to countries passengers are arriving from, rather than their citizenship. ‘Inclusion in the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than citizenship,’ the department said on its website.

Here’s the updated ‘Green List’ :

> Australia

> Austria

> Azerbaijan

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Denmark

> Finland

> Germany

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Israel

> Italy

> Japan

> Malta

> Mauritius

> Moldova

> Morocco

> New Zealand

> Norway

> Portugal

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore

> South Korea

> Spain

> Sweden

> Switzerland

> Taiwan

> United States of America

> Uzbekistan