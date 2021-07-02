Bengaluru’s Sonic Boom: IAF denies activity

Bengaluru: Several reports have suggested that the loud sound heard in Bengaluru was caused by Indian Air Force flight operations. The IAF has denied any such activity or any known action on their part. The sound of a loud boom was heard in South Bengaluru on Friday afternoon, which several believe was caused by a supersonic test flight carried out by the Indian Air Force.

At the time, none of the IAF’s bases or units, including ASTE, were flying. It has also confirmed that no unusual activity took place on the part of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Residents in the city took to Twitter and other social media channels to complain about the loud boom. According to most Twitter users, the sound was heard in the mid-afternoon on Friday, 12:23 pm.