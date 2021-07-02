Bollywood actress on ED radar again in money laundering case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned today, Bollywood actress, Yami Gautam. ED asked her to appear on July 7 to record her statement in an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

ED has found foreign exchange transactions to the tune of Rs. 1.5 crore in her bank account. This is for the second time that the actress has been summoned by the ED.

Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.