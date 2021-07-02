Breaking News: BSF shoots suspected Pakistani drone which attempted to enter Indian territory

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire on a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone that was attempting to enter the Indian territory on Friday, officials said. Around 4:25 am, BSF personnel spotted the drone in the Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu. A half-dozen rounds have been fired by border guards to bring down the suspected drone on the Pakistani side, officials said. ‘An alert BSF troop fired at a small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan today (Friday) morning as it was trying to cross the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector. It returned immediately,’ a BSF spokesperson said. According to him, it was used to monitor the area.

After the Sunday drone attack on the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) base in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert. An unmanned aerial vehicle carrying explosives crashed into the IAF station at Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, marking the first time that Pakistan-based terrorists have used unmanned aerial vehicles in an attack, officials said.

Drones were spotted hovering over vital Army installations in different areas of Jammu during night hours on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as well. However, the Army did not confirm or deny the movement of drones over its military stations at Sunjwan, Miran Sahib, Kaluchak and Ratnuchak during the following days.