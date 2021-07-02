Breaking News: In Jammu & Kashmir, security forces encounter militants

Pulwama: On late Thursday, security forces and militants engaged in combat in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. It is believed that three to four militants were trapped.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Hanjan Village of Rajpora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir after information about militant presence in the area was received, officials said. In the course of the search, militants were firing at them from behind.