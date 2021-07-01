Death Threat: FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s Personal Secretary

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress infighting has now been made public. Expelled Congress leader Konark Dixit has filed an FIR at the Hussainganj police station against Ajay Kumar Lallu and Sandeep Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s private secretary.

An FIR has been lodged in connection with an incident that occurred on June 29 at the state Congress headquarters, when Dixit and several other Congress leaders protested against the state leadership. According to the FIR, Dixit was accosted by supporters of the UPCC chief who were armed with bricks and rods. ‘They used offensive language, threatened us with dire consequences, and then used language that was communal in nature,’ he told reporters.

In addition to Section 153 A, Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147, 323 and 504 were cited in court. Earlier this month, another Congress leader, Sunil Rai, had filed a case against Ajay Kumar Lallu, claiming he was being threatened to be killed.