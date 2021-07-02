Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

Mumbai: Price of gold edged higher again. . On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures were trading 0.3% higher at Rs. 47,200 while silver edged up 0.3% to Rs.69,335 per kilogram.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged by Rs.160 to Rs.36,360 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4420, higher by Rs.20.

In the international market, the price of spot gold rose by 0.1% to Us dollar 1778.26 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver surged 0.2% to US dollar 26.05 per ounce and platinum by 0.3% to US dollar 1085.64 per ounce.