Interesting Facts about Helen Keller during this Blind Awareness Week

New Delhi: Every year, the world celebrates Blind Awareness Week, which begins on the last Sunday in June. All of us know that people who are blind face more obstacles during the day-to-day tasks that other individuals complete without any challenges. Blind Awareness Week marks a weeklong celebration of people who are blind.

The week aims to raise awareness about blind people and their needs, and to create a society that is conducive to their growth and development. It acknowledges the challenges faced by blind people while honoring those who achieved extraordinary feats despite their medical issues. Helen Keller was one such name.

Keller is remembered as a pioneer for a number of reasons. She was a well-known writer and activist who made a mark for herself in the world. Keller, who was born on June 27, 1880, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, lost her hearing and sight at the age of 19 months. These seven fascinating facts about Keller will help you remember her this week:

1. When she was a child, Keller was often entitled as a difficult child because of her unusual behavior.

2. She was the first deaf-blind person to graduate college.

3. Anne Sullivan was Keller’s instructor and lifelong companion. She was also called the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.

4. She was friends with Mark Twain, the famous author, and Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone.

5. A well-known political activist, Keller was a member of the Social Party of America and even investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for her far-left views.

6. In 1953, she was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. After visiting the Middle East in 1952 and meeting with local leaders, Keller was nominated to speak about the rights of the blind or disabled.

7. She was in love with her secretary Peter Fagan and almost eloped with him.