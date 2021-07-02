State government extends lockdown till July 12

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu state government on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown till July 12. The state government has divided the 38 districts in the state into three categories. The first category has 11 hotspot districts, the second has 23 districts with lower active case counts and the third has four districts, where the situation has significantly improved. The government announced that uniform relaxations will be imposed across the state.

As per the guidelines, all inter-state buses, cinema halls, swimming pools, open-to-public religious and political events, schools and colleges, entertainment/sporting events, zoos will continue to be closed. 50 people will be allowed to attend weddings and 20 will be allowed in funerals. All places of worship will be allowed to open.

Also Read: ‘Colocasia leaf rolls’ part of AYUSH’s collection of traditional food recipes

Shopping malls will be permitted to function from 9 am to 8 pm. Interdistrict and intradistrict bus services would resume at 50% seating capacity.