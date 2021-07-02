‘There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance’: Union Minister to Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. Union Health Minister hit back at Congress leader by saying that there is no vaccine for ignorance and arrogance.

‘Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is Rahul Gandhi Ji’s problem? Does he not read? Does he not understand? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !! Congress must think of a leadership overhaul,’ tweeted Dr. Harsh Vardhan as a reply to Rahul Gandhi.

Also Read: India becomes 3rd nation to record over 4 lakh covid deaths

‘First Punjab, now Rajasthan. Pandemic profiteering is in vogue in Congress-ruled Sates. Bloated prices of O2 concentrators purchased by Rajasthan Govt reeks of corruption. Rahul Gandhi Ji, drop white paper shenanigans & focus on these dark, murky dealings,’ said Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

The Congress MP has earlier criticized the union government over Covid-19 vaccine shortage. ‘It’s July already, yet there are no vaccines’, asked Rahul Gandhi.