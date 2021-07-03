Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Indian expat win 20 million dirham (40 crore INR)

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat won the first prize of 20 million UAE dirham (40 crore rupees) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw series 229 held on Saturday evening. Renjith Somarajan, an Indian expat based in Dubai has won the prize for his ticket 348896 that he purchased online on June 29. He will be sharing the fortune with 10 others.

‘Yes sir, I am watching the show live. Thank you, sir. Thank you so much. More than three years, I have been waiting for your call. I am sharing the ticket with 10 people,’ said Somarajan.

Another Indian expat Rence Mathew won the second prize of 3 million UAE dirham (6 crore rupees) for his ticket number 355820. An Indonesian expat named Jesemin Zein from Doha in Qatar won the third prize of Dh1 million with ticket number 006368.

An Indian expat named Shanthkumar Rai won the fourth prize of 1 lakh UAE dirham for his ticket 106548.