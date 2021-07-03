Assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore of actor Dino Morea seized by ED

The assets of actor Dino Morea, late Congress leader Ahmed Patel’s son-in-law, and DJ Aqeel Abdul Khalik Bachoo Ali have been seized in a scam case. They have been linked to the Sandesara brothers of Gujarat, who are accused of defrauding a bank of Rs. 14,500 crore.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) discovered transactions between the Sandesaras and Irfan Siddiqui, Dino Morea, and DJ Aqeel while investigating a money laundering case. According to the investigation, Dino Morea received Rs. 1.4 crore from the Sandesara brothers, while DJ Aqeel and Irfan Siddiqui received Rs. 12.54 crore and Rs. 3.51 crore, respectively.

The ED declared the proceeds criminal, seizing assets worth Rs. 1.4 crore from Dino Morea, Rs. 2.41 crore from Irfan Siddiqui, and Rs. 1.98 crore from DJ Aqeel. According to the ED, assets worth Rs. 14,521 crore have been attached so far out of the Rs. 16,000 crore, considered as proceeds of crime in the Sandesaras case. The main promoters and directors of Sterling Biotech are also missing in the case, which involves Rs. 14,500 crore bank loan fraud.

According to the investigating agency, the Punjab National Bank fraud involving jewelers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi is a bigger bank scam in terms of volume.