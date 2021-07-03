‘Gujarat Thanks Kargil Heroes’, sends greeting cards

Ahmedabad: State National Cadet Corps (NCC) directorate launched the ‘Gujarat Thanks Kargil Heroes’ campaign on Saturday. 25,000 greeting cards will be sent to soldiers on deployment in Kargil on July 26 to mark the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The campaign was launched by the state NCC on May 1, also known as Gujarat’s Foundation Day, as part of the fifth phase of the ‘Ek Main Sau Ke Liye’ campaign.

The campaign was awarded the Certificate of Commitment by the World Book of Records of London for its success, especially on the NCC directorate’s Twitter account where it has been viewed by over 14 lakh people, he said.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who has launched the fifth phase of the campaign from Gandhinagar, handed over the certificate of the World Book of Records to Major General Arvind Kapoor, additional director general of the Gujarat NCC Directorate, according to a release.

As part of a release from the chief minister’s office (CMO), Mr Rupani expressed pride over 65,000 youth joining the NCC in the state and added that those holding a ‘C’ certificate in the NCC get priority in the police recruitment process.

Providing details of the four phases of the ”Ek Main So Ke Liye” campaign that have been completed so far, Major General Kapoor said that the first phase had each NCC cadet raising awareness among 100 relatives and friends about the importance of COVID-19 protocols, while the second phase had them visit old age homes to show love towards the elderly.